Baripada: People of Mayurbhanj district can look forward to improved air connectivity as the Bhubaneswar–Baripada heli taxi service is expected to become operational soon.

A trial run of the service was successfully conducted at the Police Ground in Baripada on Tuesday.

Trial run conducted ahead of launch

The trial flight marks a key step before the formal launch of the heli taxi service, aimed at reducing travel time between Bhubaneswar and Baripada and enhancing regional connectivity.

State plan for new heli taxi routes

Earlier, Commerce and Transport Minister Bibhuti Bhusan Jena informed the Odisha Assembly that the state government plans to operate heli taxi services on the Bhubaneswar–Gopalpur and Bhubaneswar–Similipal routes.

Pawan Hans selected as operator

The Odisha government has selected Pawan Hans Limited, under the Ministry of Civil Aviation, to operate the heli taxi services on the proposed routes, including Bhubaneswar–Similipal.

New helipad planned near Similipal

During the ongoing Budget session, the minister said a new helipad will be constructed near Similipal National Park to improve access to the ecologically sensitive region. The Mayurbhanj district administration has been asked to identify suitable land for the project following a proposal by Bangiriposhi MLA Sanjali Murmu.

Boost to Connectivity and Eco-Tourism

According to the government, the heli taxi service and proposed helipad will strengthen air connectivity to remote areas, promote eco-tourism, and enable faster movement of officials and emergency services in and around the Similipal region.