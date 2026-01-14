Bhubaneswar: The latest crocodile census report has shown an increase in the number of crocodiles in the Similipal National Park in Odisha. According to official data, the total crocodile population has risen from 81 last year to 84.

The census was carried out over three days from January 6 to January 8. The exercise covered 20 locations across eight major water bodies within Similipal.

West Deo River Hosts the Highest Number of Crocodiles

Among all water bodies surveyed, the West Deo River recorded the highest number of crocodiles, with 60 spotted there alone. Out of the total population, 78 crocodiles were found in the South Similipal forest division, one in the North Similipal division, and five at the Ramatirtha breeding centre.

Large-Scale Field Deployment

The census was conducted across 16 forest ranges covering both North and South Similipal. More than 100 forest personnel, including rangers, foresters and staff, were deployed in around 30 teams to complete the exercise.

Population Trend Over the Years

As per official records, Similipal had 81 crocodiles in 2021, 83 in 2022, and 86 in 2023. The number declined to 82 in 2024 and further to 81 in 2025. This year’s rise by three crocodiles has brought the total count to 84, reversing the declining trend seen over the past two years.

Conservation Efforts Show Results

Forest officials said the increase reflects the success of sustained conservation programmes. Regular release of hatchlings from the Ramatirtha crocodile breeding centre into different water bodies has played a key role in boosting the population.