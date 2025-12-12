Bhubaneswar: A delegation of the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) met Odisha Governor Dr. Hari Babu Kambhampati on Friday and submitted a detailed memorandum demanding strong action against Nilagiri MLA Santosh Khatua for his repeated abusive remarks against national icons, women and weaker sections of society.

The delegation handed over a letter by BJD General Secretary Dr. Lekhasri Samantsinghar, outlining a series of incidents where the MLA allegedly made derogatory, misogynistic and offensive comments. In the letter, Dr. Samantsinghar said that Khatua had verbally abused her in July 2025, using sexually explicit language after she raised questions about his alleged involvement in a wildlife poaching case.

She noted that the remarks went viral on media platforms and severely damaged her reputation. The memorandum lists the subsequent actions taken, including FIRs filed across Balasore district, protests by the BJD and civil society groups, and petitions submitted to various authorities, including the President of India, State Women’s Commission, DG of Police and the Speaker of the Odisha Legislative Assembly.

No action against the MLA so far, says BJD

The BJD further pointed out that despite repeated complaints, no substantial action had been taken by the state government, police or the ruling BJP. The party alleged that this inaction has emboldened the MLA, citing his recent remarks targeting Mahatma Gandhi during an Assembly session, which once again sparked outrage.

Along with seeking the Governor’s intervention in the matter related to the Nilagiri MLA, the delegation also raised concerns over the deteriorating law and order situation in Malkangiri, urging the Governor to look into the issue as it is “going out of control.”

Delegation urges Governor to take stringent action

The BJD leaders requested the Governor to ensure that all facts related to the complaints against Khatua are gathered from various authorities. They also urged the Governor expel him from the Legislative Assembly.

Tukuni Sahoo (Ex-Minister, PAC Member, BJD), Rajashree Mallick (Ex-MP, Senior General Secretary), Dr. Lekhasri Samantsinghar (Senior General Secretary), Sarmishtha Sethy (Ex-MP, General Secretary), Dr. Lenin Mohanty (Spokesperson & Media Co-ordinator), Chinmay Sahoo (BYJD President), and Ipsita Sahoo (BCJD President) were part of the delegation.