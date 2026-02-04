Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government is all set to hold the inaugural Black Swan Summit India in the capital city here.

The two-day summit, organised under the BharatNetra initiative, is scheduled to be inaugurated on February 5 (Thursday). President Droupadi Murmu and Chief Minister Mohan Charan majhi will grace the inaugural ceremony.

The summit is being organised in partnership with the Singapore-headquartered Global Finance & Technology Network (GFTN) and it positions Odisha as a nation-building platform for India’s next phase of digital-led growth, said the state government.

“The summit reflects Odisha’s transition from policy articulation to execution in AI, FinTech, and InsurTech. It reinforces the role of states as engines of national transformation, aligned with India’s Viksit Bharat 2047 vision,” it added.

According to the state government, over 1,700 delegates from 24 countries and nearly 100 speakers from five continents will attend the summit. “Black Swan Summit will witness the presence of global and national policymakers, regulators, financial institutions, technology leaders, startups, investors, and academics for an execution-oriented dialogue,” it said.

Odisha’s long-term digital and economic vision

BharatNetra reflects Odisha’s strategy for sustained, technology-led growth that translates innovation into income expansion, inclusive development, and durable employment. Rather than focusing on technology adoption alone, Odisha is reframing digital policy around measurable outcomes--jobs, skills, enterprise creation, and global competitiveness.

“Odisha is not preparing to merely participate in the global digital economy; we intend to help shape it, as a frontline contributor to Viksit Bharat. Our focus is on operationalising AI and digital finance in ways that deliver real economic value and long-term institutional capacity,” said Vishal Kumar Dev, Additional Chief Secretary, Electronics & Information Technology Department.

The state government is planning to deploy AI, FinTech, and InsurTech as workforce multipliers, particularly beyond Tier-I cities, and position Odisha as a credible destination for global capability centres, digital finance infrastructure, and long-horizon investment.

The Black Swan Summit India marks a decisive step in Odisha’s ambition to establish Bhubaneswar as a nationally and globally connected centre for AI-enabled FinTech, InsurTech, and global capability services, said the government.

“Odisha is stepping forward to demonstrate how inclusive, tech-led governance, future-ready talent, global collaboration and trusted digital infrastructure can deliver prosperity at scale for India,” said Dev.