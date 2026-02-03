Bhubaneswar: President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday said universities have a special responsibility to act as catalysts of inclusive growth, innovation and social transformation.

Addressing a gathering at the Convocation ceremony of Fakir Mohan University in Balasore district of Odisha, Murmu said that the growth, security and technological development of all sections of society will accelerate the country's progress.

"All universities in the country have a crucial role to play in this field. Universities have a special responsibility to act as catalysts of inclusive growth, innovation and social transformation. By nurturing critical thinking, ethical leadership and research that responds to local and global challenges, institutions of higher learning can shape a future that is sustainable, equitable and rooted in human values,” she added.

She expressed confidence that the Fakir Mohan University, through its academic vision and community engagement, will play a transformative role in this direction. The President was happy to note that the University gives importance to research and outreach programmes in addition to academic studies. She stated that the Balasore-Bhadrak region is famous for paddy, betel leaves, and fish.

The President appreciated the University for conducting research and training programmes in these sectors.

Congratulating the graduating students, Murmu said that on the basis of strength of knowledge, passion and commitment, they can achieve respect and recognition in society. She advised them that wherever they go and whatever they do, the key to success in every endeavour is dedication.

The President, while pointing out the differences between a successful life and a meaningful life, underscored that a successful life is good, but making life meaningful is even better. She said that it is important to achieve fame, gain prestige and become financially secure, but one should also do something for others.

Murmu urged students to help those who have been left behind in their developmental journey, stating that the development of society lies in the development of everyone.

“India has a rich knowledge tradition. Our scriptures and manuscripts are full of knowledge and wisdom. Apart from poetry and literature, they are also a source of knowledge in areas including science, medicine, astronomy and architecture. Young students can conduct research in this ancient knowledge tradition. By understanding the past and comprehending the present, the students can shape their own future as well as the future of the country,” the President added.

Highlighting the views of the noted Odia poet and social reformer Fakir Mohan Senapati, known as Vyasakabi, on the importance of mother tongue, Murmu underlined that the National Education Policy-2020 emphasises the importance of mother tongue and guides students to stay connected to their culture.

Speaking on the occasion, the President also paid tributes to Vyasakabi and said that during her student days, she was deeply influenced by his timeless story, 'Revati'. That influence remains indelible. The determination of a girl to pursue her education in the 19th century is an enduring testament to her spirit.