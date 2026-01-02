Bhubaneswar: In view of dense fog and reduced visibility, the Puri district administration has imposed strict restrictions on boat movement in Chilika Lake. The decision comes a day after a tragic incident linked to poor visibility in the lake.

No Boat Movement Till 11 am

Puri Collector has ordered that no boats will be allowed to operate in Chilika till 11 am every day until further notice. The restriction applies to all kinds of water transport, including tourist boats, small motorboats, cargo boats and floating bridges. The step has been taken as visibility in the lake has dropped sharply due to dense fog.

Decision After Recent Tragedy

On Tuesday, a floating bridge got stuck in the middle of Chilika Lake due to poor visibility. During the incident, one person fell into the water and lost his life. Taking note of the risk to lives, the district administration decided to enforce strict safety measures.

Police and Local Administration on Alert

Police and local administrative officials have been instructed to ensure that no transportation takes place during foggy hours. Locals have also been alerted through public announcement systems by the block administration. The Collector has warned that strict action will be taken against anyone found violating the order.

Officials Informed About Restrictions

Formal communication regarding the restrictions has been sent to the Puri Superintendent of Police, the Chilika Development Authority, the Additional Director of Puri Tourism and the Konark Tourism Development Officer.