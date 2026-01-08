Bhubaneswar: The bomb threat sent to Cuttack, Sambalpur, and Deogarh district courts on Thursday have been confirmed as a hoax, informed Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan.

No cause for panic as investigation confirms hoax

“No need to panic about the hoax emails. The source of the emails will be traced soon, as Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has ordered a probe into the matter. Court proceedings have now resumed following thorough investigations by the DGP and other security squads,” the Minister said.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi had instructed senior officials to conduct a detailed investigation and verify the authenticity of the bomb threats. He held discussions with Chief Secretary Anu Garg, Additional Chief Secretary of the Home Department Hemant Sharma, and DGP YB Khurania, urging them to closely monitor the situation. The police were directed to promptly identify and trace those responsible for sending the threatening emails.

Threat email contained unverified grievances

The anonymous email contained multiple allegations and grievances. It claimed that police constables in Tamil Nadu faced indignities and mistreatment, including being forced to perform personal chores for an actress and political workers, and that some personnel had suffered health issues.

The sender further stated that the Odisha courts were targeted as part of a protest, citing alleged links to extremist elements and referencing historical recommendations related to police welfare in Tamil Nadu. The email also made reference to violent attacks similar to the 2019 Sri Lanka Easter bombings in courts in Odisha.

Authorities urge calm and cooperation

Law and order officials have assured the public that all necessary precautions are in place, and investigations continue to trace the source of the hoax email. Citizens are urged to remain calm and cooperate with authorities while the probe is ongoing.