Anonymous emails trigger statewide security scare

Cuttack: Tension prevailed across Odisha on Thursday after district courts in Cuttack, Sambalpur, and Deogarh received bomb threats through anonymous emails, triggering a major security alert and raising serious concerns over public safety.

Threat mails sent to three district courts

According to reports, the Sambalpur District Court, Cuttack District Court, and Deogarh District Court received emails warning of possible bomb explosions on their premises. The identical nature of the threats prompted authorities to treat the incident as a serious security breach.

Anti-bomb squads deployed, intensive searches underway

Following the threat alerts, police personnel along with anti-bomb squads were immediately deployed at all three court complexes. Thorough search operations are underway using metal detectors and sniffer dogs to detect any explosive materials and ensure the safety of judicial staff, lawyers, and litigants.

Evacuation measures taken as precaution

In the wake of the threat mail, the Cuttack district administration appealed to the Orissa High Court to vacate the premises at the earliest as a precautionary measure. Similar security protocols have been enforced at the Sambalpur and Deogarh district courts.

Police launch probe to trace email source

Meanwhile, police have launched a detailed investigation to trace the origin of the anonymous emails. Cyber experts have been engaged to identify the sender, while authorities have assured that strict security arrangements are in place to safeguard judicial institutions across Odisha.

DGP issues statement, urges public not to panic

Director General of Police (DGP), Odisha, in an official statement said an anonymous e-mail containing a threat to damage court premises has been received at several courts. He said the police have taken cognizance of the matter and initiated a thorough investigation.

“As a precautionary measure, police checking and enhanced security arrangements have been put in place at all concerned locations. The situation is under close monitoring,” the DGP stated.

He further appealed to the public not to panic and urged citizens to cooperate with the police in maintaining security and assisting the investigation.