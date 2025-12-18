Bhubaneswar: The chilling Dhauli gang rape incident has taken a decisive turn with the prime accused being arrested by a special squad from Odisha's Ganjam district. The major breakthrough comes a day after Odisha Police placed the sensational case under the 'Red Flag' category and handed over the investigation to the Crime Branch.

The mastermind, identified as Satya Prakash alias Happy, had fled to Ganjam after committing the crime. Preliminary probe had revealed that he had attempted to mask his identity in Khordha in order to evade arrest. With this, the total number of arrests has gone up to three with police nabbing two other accused soon after the complaint was filed.

How the horror unfolded

On December 10, the 17 year-old girl was gang-raped in front of her male friend at the Daya riverbank in Dhauli, Bhubaneswar. The duo was returning home in the evening when some miscreants intercepted them and demanded money. When the boy refused, he was dragged to a secluded spot and attacked with sharp weapons and stones. Two of the perpetrators then allegedly tore the minor girl’s clothes and raped her after she tried to intervene. They also recorded the crime on their mobile phones and threatened the victim with dire consequences if she revealed the incident to anyone.

After receiving a complaint from the victim’s male friend, Commissionerate Police had launched an investigation leading to the arrest of two accused persons — Bibhu Prasad Mishra from Banki and Kalandi Patra from Olatpur.

Also read: Odisha: BJD flags law-and-order lapses after Dhauli minor rape case