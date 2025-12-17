Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Police has placed the sensational gang rape case reported from the Dhauli area of Bhubaneswar under the 'Red Flag' category and handed over the investigation to the Crime Branch.

The decision has been taken considering the sensitivity of the case, its social impact and the need for a fair and thorough probe.

A special team has been formed under the leadership of an officer of DSP rank. The team includes officers from the Crime Against Women Wing. The investigating officers will remain in close coordination to ensure that the probe is carried out in a time-bound and effective manner.

The Crime Branch team will examine all aspects of the case, including medical reports, forensic and scientific team findings, and other evidence collected so far. The team will also assist in speeding up the investigation and ensuring early submission of the chargesheet.

About the incident

A minor girl was allegedly gang-raped in front of her male friend in Bhubaneswar on December 10. The incident reportedly took place on the Daya riverbank in the Dhauli area. Police have arrested two people in connection with the incident.

As per reports, the minor girl and her male friend visited the Dhauli area, during which two miscreants allegedly intercepted the duo and sought money from them while they were returning home in the evening.

The two miscreants, along with a few others, dragged the male friend of the minor girl to a secluded place on the Daya riverbank after he refused to give the money. They also attacked him with sharp weapons and stones, reports said.

The two desperadoes allegedly tore the minor girl’s clothes and raped her after she tried to intervene. They also recorded the crime on their mobile phones and threatened the victim with dire consequences if she revealed the incident to anyone.

The Commissionerate Police launched a probe into the incident after receiving a complaint in this regard from the male friend of the victim.

The police have arrested the two accused while efforts are on to nab the remaining ones.