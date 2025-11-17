Bhubaneswar: Private bus operators in Odisha have warned of a statewide strike starting December 1 if the government goes ahead with its plan to give vehicle-checking powers to the police.

The Private Bus Owners’ Association has said it will halt operations across the state if the police are officially authorised to conduct motor vehicle inspections. Association secretary Debendra Sahu said the government’s move has raised serious concerns among bus operators, who fear unnecessary obstruction and penalties once these powers are given to the police.

Sahu recalled that similar powers were withdrawn almost four decades ago after the police informed the government that they were unable to handle the responsibility. Since then, motor vehicle checking has been carried out without the involvement of the police, except for enforcement against two-wheeler riders under Section 184, which the association supported. He added that the scope of police intervention has gradually widened in recent years.

The association had earlier submitted a memorandum urging the government not to revive the police’s authority. Despite the objections, the state government is reportedly proceeding with the plan.

Association's meeting scheduled for November 25

A general body meeting of the association has been scheduled for November 25 to finalise the next course of action. Sahu said that if the government formally grants these powers to the police, private buses across Odisha will remain off the roads from December 1.

The association has appealed to the government to reconsider the decision, saying that a strike would severely affect daily commuters who depend on bus services for travel.