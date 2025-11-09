Bhubaneswar: The authorities will demolish altogether 221 unsafe buildings in Odisha’s Cuttack city.

Cuttack district Collector Dattatraya Bhausaheb Shinde revealed this on Sunday, a day after three members of a family lost their lives when the balcony of an old apartment building collapsed in Buxi Bazar area of the Silver City.

“Altogether 221 unsafe buildings in Cuttack city will be demolished in accordance with the Supreme Court guidelines. We will discuss the issue with all departments soon after the conclusion of Cuttack Bali Yatra. The dilapidated buildings will be razed one after another,” said the Collector.

High-level committee to probe the building collapse

The Cuttack Collector, meanwhile, formed a high-level committee to probe the Saturday’s incident. The committee comprising Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) Deputy Commissioner, Works department superintending engineer, CMC engineer and a few other senior officials will look into details regarding the dilapidated apartment building near Mani Sahu Square.

The committee has been asked to study the structural stability of the building among other details and submit its report within 24 hours.

The district administration will initiate stern action if there is any criminal negligence with regard to the Saturday’s mishap, said the Collector.

It is worth mentioning here that three members of a family were killed after the balcony of an old apartment building collapsed and the debris fell on their asbestos-roofed house near Mani Sahu Square in Buxi Bazar area of Cuttack on Saturday evening.

The deceased have been identified as Abdul Jalil (60), Abdul Zaheed (30) and Abdul Majahid (5). Three others also sustained injuries in the incident.