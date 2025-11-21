Bhubaneswar: The state government will enact Odisha Minerals Rules-2025 for preventing illegal mining in the state.

The Odisha Cabinet, led by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, today approved a proposal of the Steel and Mines Department for enactment of Odisha Minerals (Prevention of Illegal Mining and Regulation of Trading, Transportation and Storage) Rules, 2025.

The proposed rules will replace the existing Odisha Minerals (Prevention of Theft, Smuggling and Illegal Mining and Regulation of Possession, Storage, Trading and Transportation) Rules, 2007.

The new rules will be enacted to prevent illegal mining as well as theft and smuggling of minerals in Odisha, said the state government.

The new rules will also help regulate possession, storage and transportation of minerals in the state

“The Odisha Minerals Rules-2025 will ensure a hassle-free ambience to the mining lessees to further facilitate the ease of doing business in the state keeping the larger goal of Viksit Odisha,” stated the government.

The new rules will ensure more efficient and effective mineral administration in Odisha.

“The proposed to rules to bring a more extensive legal framework aiming to prevent illegal mining and regulate the lawful trading, storage and movement of minerals throughout Odisha,” said the government.