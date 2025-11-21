Bhubaneswar: In a major step toward strengthening its global business footprint, the Government of Odisha has approved the Odisha Global Capability Centre (GCC) Policy 2025, aiming to position the state as a leading hub for multinational corporations (MNCs) establishing Global Capability Centres.

The policy, cleared by the State Cabinet on Friday, seeks to attract top global companies by offering a competitive ecosystem supported by world-class infrastructure, high-quality talent and progressive incentive frameworks.

Focus on Tier-II cities for balanced growth

Over the past decade, Odisha has emerged as a promising destination for IT and IT-enabled Services (ITES), boosted by a favourable policy environment and a growing skilled workforce. With global corporations increasingly expanding into Tier-II cities for cost efficiency and talent access, the government believes Odisha is now poised to become a prime GCC destination, said the Electronics & Information Technology Department in a release following the cabinet meeting.

50,000 jobs expected under new GCC framework

Aligned with the state’s long-term development vision under Viksit Odisha 2036 and 2047, the policy aims to drive investments of over Rs 1,000 crore, establish at least five modern GCC hubs, and create more than 50,000 direct and indirect job opportunities. The hubs are planned across key economic corridors, including Bhubaneswar–Cuttack–Puri–Paradip and Bargarh–Jharsuguda–Sambalpur regions, ensuring equitable development beyond the capital.

Serving as a complementary framework to the Odisha IT Policy 2025, the GCC policy offers a layered set of incentives such as subsidised land rates, lease rentals, skilled manpower development support, power tariff concessions, research and development assistance, marketing support, SGST reimbursement and PF/ESI benefits.

Additional industry-focused benefits include capital support, relocation packages for domestic and global firms, co-working rental subsidies, internship and hiring support, and customised incentives for large-scale GCCs.

The policy is expected to catalyse Odisha’s digital transformation agenda while strengthening India’s global positioning in the technology and innovation landscape. A Policy Advocacy & Vision Group (PAVG) will guide the rollout, while the Odisha Computer Application Centre (OCAC) will serve as the nodal implementing agency under the Electronics & IT Department.

With its approval, the Odisha Government aims to accelerate infrastructure development, attract high-value investments and boost employment generation, further establishing the state as a prominent player in the global technology and services ecosystem.