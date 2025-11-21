Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Cabinet on Friday approved a significant increase in Pre-Matric and Post-Matric scholarship rates for Scheduled Tribe and Scheduled Caste students under the Mukhya Mantri Medhabi Chatra Protsahan Yojana. The decision was taken during a meeting of the state cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi at Lok Seva Bhawan in Bhubaneswar.

The state government said the revision was necessary due to the rising cost of food and essential items. The enhanced rates will benefit boarders staying in hostels managed by the ST and SC Development, Minorities and Backwards Classes Welfare Department, and the School and Mass Education Department.

Hike in Pre-Matric Scholarship

Under the revised structure, the Pre-Matric Scholarship for boys has been increased from Rs 10,500 to Rs 16,000 per annum, while the rate for girls has been raised from Rs 11,000 to Rs 17,000 per annum. These amounts are calculated for a 10-month academic period. The revised rates will apply to students from Shishu Vatika up to Class X.

Students residing in ANWESHA hostels will also receive higher support, with their Pre-Matric Scholarship raised from Rs 11,000 to Rs 17,000 per annum.

Increase in Post-Matric Scholarship

The Cabinet also approved an increase in the Post-Matric Scholarship, specifically the mess management allowance for boarders in higher secondary schools run by the ST and SC Development Department. The revised rates are Rs 16,000 per annum for boys and Rs 17,000 per annum for girls for Classes XI and XII.

According to the government, the enhanced assistance will help improve the quality and quantity of food provided to ST and SC students staying in hostels.

The revised scholarship rates will come into effect from December 1, 2025.