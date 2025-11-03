Balasore: Cancer patients undergoing treatment at the Balasore District Headquarters Hospital (DHH) have been deprived of free life-saving medicines since April this year. The unavailability of these essential drugs has forced many patients to endure severe pain.

The state government had set up Day Care Chemotherapy Units (DCCUs) in every district headquarters hospital to facilitate chemotherapy for cancer patients and provide necessary medicines free of cost. The Balasore DCCU treats over 100 patients every month, while more than 15 new cancer patients are registered for treatment each month.

As cancer medicines are expensive, the Odisha State Medical Corporation Limited (OSMCL) supplies them to all district hospitals. In addition, hospitals sometimes purchase certain drugs from their own funds.

Unavailability of medicines

However, relatives of several patients have alleged that medicines are rarely available at the Balasore DHH. As a result, patients are being forced to bring medicines from Cuttack’s Acharya Harihar Regional Cancer Centre or even from outside the state.

The Balasore DCCU also serves patients from neighbouring districts such as Bhadrak and Mayurbhanj, as well as nearby states like West Bengal and Jharkhand. Yet, most of them are reportedly returning disappointed due to the lack of medicines.

When contacted, Balasore Chief District Medical Officer (CDMO) Dr. Prabhat Behera said, “We have funds to purchase only low-cost medicines. The high-cost cancer drugs are supplied through the Odisha State Medical Corporation. We have already informed them about the shortage.”