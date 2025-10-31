Soro/Balasore: In a tragic mishap, a home guard was killed after being mowed down by a truck in Soro in Odisha's Balasore district today.

The incident took place early in the morning on NH 16 in College Chhak area of Soro. The deceased was identified as Sushant Sethy, a home guard deployed at Soro police station. He was a resident of Rupakhanda village in Bahanaga block of the district.

As per reports, Sethy had gone to have a cup of tea at a roadside stall in the wee hours when a speeding container truck hit and ran over him. The vehicle sped away before onlookers could react. Some people, who witnessed the accident, rushed a bleeding Sethy to the nearest hospital but doctors declared him brought dead.

Truck driver, helper held after police chase

Police, on getting information, immediately chased the truck and managed to apprehend the driver and helper on the highway. The truck and both accused persons have been detained.

A case has been registered and investigation initiated, official sources said. They further informed that the truck driver and his helper have been detained for interrogation.

Following the mishap, locals once again raised the issue of stricter norms for vehicles on highways to ensure safety of pedestrians and co-commuters. Being a major national highway, NH 16 has been severely prone to accidents every other day.

A day back, two persons were killed and several others seriously injured after a passenger bus collided with a stationary truck on the NH in Jaleswar area of the district late in the night.

