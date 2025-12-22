Balasore: Basta police on Monday seized a truck allegedly transporting cattle illegally and detained the driver after the vehicle was intercepted on National Highway-16 in Odisha’s Balasore district.

Vehicle carrying over 50 cows intercepted on NH-16

According to reports, the container truck, carrying more than 50 cows, was en route to West Bengal from Balasore. Acting on a tip-off, members of the Bajrang Dal chased the vehicle and managed to stop it near Vellora Chhak on NH-16.

The group immediately alerted the Basta police. Following the information, Basta Police Inspector-in-Charge (IIC) Ranjit Kumar Sahoo reached the spot and took custody of the vehicle.

A truck carrying cattle seized in Basta

Rescued cattle sent to shelter

The driver was detained for questioning, while all the cows were rescued and shifted to a cowshed for their safety.

Further investigation is underway to ascertain the source and destination of the cattle and to identify others involved in the alleged illegal transportation.