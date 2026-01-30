Sundargarh: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday conducted raids at the coal mine of Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL) in Odisha's Sundargarh district following allegations of large-scale coal diversion.

Special teams of the Central Bureau of Investigation carried out simultaneous searches at the Garjanbahal coal mine and the Kanika railway siding. The action comes amid allegations that nearly 75,000 tonnes of coal transported from the mine to the railway siding are unaccounted for.

Reports said three teams from the CBI’s Delhi unit launched a probe over suspected illegal coal transportation. The investigation reportedly focuses on how the coal was moved through the railway siding and who received it.

As part of the probe, Kanika railway siding in-charge CP Sethi was taken from his residence to the Kanika railway siding for questioning. Some employees from the Garjanbahal mine were also detained and questioned at the railway siding.

Sethi had earlier served as the project in-charge of the Garjanbahal mine. The illegal coal diversion allegedly took place during his previous tenure. He is currently posted as the railway siding in-charge.

The CBI teams are examining documents and records related to coal dispatch and transportation. Further action is expected based on the findings of the ongoing probe.