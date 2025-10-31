Bhubaneswar: The Centre has given its approval for 62 additional postgraduate (PG) seats in six government medical colleges and hospitals in Odisha.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, the Lok Sabha MP from Sambalpur, have thanked the Centre for approving additional 62 PG seats in the six health institutes for the 2025-26 academic year.

20 additional PG seats in PRM Medical College and Hospital at Baripada

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has approved additional 15 PG seats in Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR) at Burla in Sambalpur, three in SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack, six in PGIMER & Capital Hospital in Bhubaneswar, 20 in PRM Medical College and Hospital at Baripada, eight in FM Medical College and Hospital in Balasore and 10 in Bhima Bhoi Medical College and Hospital in Balangir.

“I extend my heartfelt gratitude to you and the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare for the gracious approval of 62 PG seats in six government medical colleges and hospitals in Odisha for the academic year 2025-26,” said the Chief Minister in a letter to Union Health Minister JP Nadda today.

Govt committed to develop medical education and health infra in Odisha

This approval marks a significant milestone in strengthening the medical education and healthcare infrastructure in Western Odisha. The additional PG seats will not only enhance the quality of medical teaching and learning but also improve specialized healthcare delivery for the people of the region, added the Chief Minister.

“The state government is committed to ensuring full compliance with the norms and standards prescribed by the National Medical Commission and extending all necessary support to develop these institutes into premier centres of medical excellence,” said Majhi.

The approval to additional PG seats in medical colleges in Odisha will strengthen the healthcare infrastructure in the state, said Pradhan.

“I welcome the decision of the Centre to raise PG seats in six medical colleges in Odisha. I sincerely thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Health Minister JP Nadda, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and Health Minister Mukesh Mahaling in this regard,” said Pradhan in a social media post.