Bhubaneswar: The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha, has announced that the schedule for the Annual Higher Secondary Exams 2026 will be released tomorrow at 3:30 p.m.

The exams will be conducted for students across all four streams - Arts, Commerce, Science and Vocational.

Earlier, CHSE had instructed all higher secondary schools to install CCTV cameras in their examination centres by November 29. As per the guidelines, CCTV surveillance will be mandatory in the offices of centre superintendents, examination halls and the laboratories of self-financing colleges. The examination process will be monitored from the CHSE headquarters, the School and Mass Education Department, and the offices of the respective district collectors.

CHSE is also planning to set up theory examination centres in 90 upgraded institutions that have recently transitioned from high schools to higher secondary schools.