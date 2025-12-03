Bhubaneswar: Announcing the schedule for Annual Exams 2026 to be conducted by the Council of Higher Secondary Education, Odisha, the council’s Chairman Mrunal Kanti Das today informed the examinations will be conducted from February 18 to March 21. The examinations will span 22 days across the Arts, Commerce, Science, and Vocational streams.

He informed that practical examinations will be conducted from January 2 to 15.

A total of 4,00,737 students have registered for the 2026 examinations. Admit cards will be issued on December 15, Das added.

To facilitate smooth conduct of the exams, CHSE has arranged over 1,350 examination centres and 210 exam hubs across the state. The hubs will be equipped with AI-assisted cameras, while practical exam centres will have webcast and live-streaming facilities.

CHSE Controller of Examinations, Prasanta Kumar Parida, said that each district will have two flying squad units, with three members in each unit, to monitor the examinations.

The theory examinations will begin at 10 a.m. sharp and conclude at 2 p.m. Students must enter the exam hall 30 minutes before the commencement of the exam. Answer booklets will be distributed five minutes prior to the start of the test, Parida said.