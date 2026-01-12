Jajpur: A Class 9 girl student sustained critical burn injuries after accidentally falling into a vessel of boiling water while preparing for a bath in Nathapur village under Dharapur gram panchayat in Bari block of Jajpur district.

The injured girl has been identified as Simran Dalei (14), daughter of Samir Dalei. She is a Class 9 student and was heating water early in the morning to take a hot shower before leaving for school amid the cold weather.

Sudden vertigo leads to accident

According to reports, Simran suddenly experienced uneasiness and vertigo while heating the water. She lost her balance and fell into the handi (vessel) in which the water was being boiled, suffering severe burn injuries.

Family members immediately rushed her to the Bari Community health Centre (CHC) for emergency treatment. Given the seriousness of her condition, doctors referred her to the Jajpur District Headquarters Hospital for advanced medical care.

Sources said the girl’s condition remains critical, and doctors are closely monitoring her health. Further details are awaited.