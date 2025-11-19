Bhubaneswar: Newly built toilets at important squares and market areas in Bhubaneswar remain unusable as they have not been inaugurated for months. Many of these facilities still do not have water or electricity connections, leaving citizens with no option but to use roadside spaces.

At the Jaleswar Temple Square, the toilet constructed nearly five months ago is yet to open. The junction connects CRP, Fire Station, Delta and Unit 6 and sees heavy daily movement of students, workers and visitors. With no functional toilet, hundreds of people face regular inconvenience, especially women. Labourers who gather near the square every morning for work also suffer due to the lack of basic facilities.

Lack of power, water supply to toilets

Similar problems persist near Unit-8 Government Boys High School and the CRP Square. Built at a cost of more than eight lakh rupees, these toilets remain locked because of pending water and power connections. Local Corporator Suchitra Patra said she has repeatedly raised complaints, but no action has been taken.

In Indradhanu Market, three toilets were built at a cost of around ten lakh rupees. However, the ones inside the market and near the Nayapalli bus stop are still awaiting inauguration for the same reason. Corporator Shubhranshu Shekhar Pattnaik said the toilet near the hospital has already been opened, and the remaining two will become functional soon.

Delay in construction

Delays in the construction of toilets have been reported at Housing Board Square and Uni-IV market. Corporator Aliali Mallik said the Housing Board Square toilet is being built by the Works Department, and the toilet inside the market will be opened shortly.

Demand of citizens

Residents have demanded immediate action to make the completed toilets operational and speed up pending construction work.