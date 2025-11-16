Bhubaneswar: The city of Bhubaneswar will soon see its popular open-street event return, with the Patha Utsav set to restart from the last week of December. The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation has begun preparations to host the event on one selected stretch in each of the city’s three zones.

BMC Commissioner Chanchal Rana said the festival will be organised in the final week of December and continue through the first half of January. The event will take place every Sunday from 7 am to 10 am.

People will get to enjoy dance, music, painting, skating and several other recreational activities.

“We plan to hold the event at the end of December and during the first half of January. Like every year, we will organise Patha Utsav in a unique way this time too. Our aim is to make it a regular event on the last Sunday of December and the first two Sundays of January. It will be held separately in all three zones,” Rana said.