Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi today inaugurated and laid foundation stones of development projects worth over Rs 490 crore in Odisha’s Ganjam district.

The Chief Minister inaugurated 15 projects worth over Rs 50 crore and laid foundation for 64 others with total financial allocation of Rs 442 crore in Ganjam while gracing the closing ceremony of Gopalpur beach festival.

The newly-launched projects span across sectors like health, education and road communication. The projects also include the development and beautification of Gopalpur beach with an expenditure of Rs 32 crore, said the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) in a statement.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister asked the Higher Education Department to take immediate steps for revival of the Upendra Bhanja Chair at Berhampur University. “The Upendra Bhanja Chair had been set up at Berhampur University long ago. However, it was non-functional for last several years,” added the CMO.

Expansion of Gopalpur port on the cards

The Chief Minister also announced that the government has decided to celebrate the birth anniversary renowned Odia poet Upendra Bhanja as a state festival.

“The Odisha government will hold a seven-day festival starting from May 16 to celebrate the birth anniversary of the legendary poet,” said the Chief Minister.

According to the Chief Minister, there are plans for the expansion and development of Gopalpur port with an investment of Rs 16,554 crore.

The cargo handling capacity of Gopalpur port would be raised to 50 million tonnes per annum. This will lead to creation of employment opportunities for 5,000 youths.

Similarly, the process is on for the establishment of a greenfield port at Bahuda in Ganjam with a massive investment of Rs 21,500 crore, said Majhi.