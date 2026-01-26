Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi is scheduled to inaugurate Enterprise Odisha 2026 in Rourkela on January 28.

The flagship initiative, organised in collaboration with the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), will continue till January 30 in the Steel City.

The 25th edition of Enterprise Odisha aims to accelerate industrial growth, strengthen investment facilitation and boost employment generation in the state.

Enterprise Odisha 2026 represents a landmark moment as it celebrates 25 glorious editions of industrial growth, entrepreneurship development, innovation, and investment surge in the state, said the state government.

The initiative stands as a tribute to Odisha’s journey from an emerging industrial destination to a nationally recognised hub for manufacturing, mining & metals, logistics, IT, textile, agriculture & food processing, tourism and services, it added.

Over the past two and a half decades, Enterprise Odisha has played a pivotal role in shaping policy dialogue, enabling collaborations, empowering MSMEs & start-ups and attracting new business opportunities to the state, officials said.

The 2026 edition of Enterprise Odisha aims to highlight Odisha’s strength in social infrastructure, land availability, connectivity, skilled talent, education, healthcare, hospitality, and investor-friendly policies, positioning the state a preferred destination for investment.