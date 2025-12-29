Bhubaneswar: The IMD has predicted cold wave conditions in two districts of Odisha till December 31. Similarly, dense fog is likely to occur at several districts of the state till January 3 next year.

As per the prediction, cold wave conditions are very likely to prevail in isolated pockets over the districts of Angul and Jharsuguda till December 31.

Besides, dense fog is very likely to occur at isolated pockets in Sundargarh, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Bhadrak, Balasore, Khurda, Mayurbhanj, Cuttack and Puri districts in the early hours till January 3. The IMD regional centre has issued Yellow warning in this regard.

According to the MeT Department, most of the districts in Odisha may witness shallow to moderate fog till January 3. Dry weather is very likely to prevail over the districts of Odisha till January 4, said the IMD.

“There will be no large change in minimum temperature (night temperature) during the next 24 hours. Thereafter, the minimum temperature may rise by 2 to 3 Degree Celsius,” it added.

Dense fog has occurred at one or two places over the districts of Koraput, Sundargarh and Kandhamal during the last 24 hours. The lowest minimum temperature of 5.5 Degree C was recorded at Phulbani in Kandhamal district, said the IMD.