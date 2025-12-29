Bhubaneswar: Odisha’s tableau will participate in the Republic Day parade 2026 in New Delhi. The Centre has accepted a proposal in this regard from the state government.

The Union Ministry of Defence has accepted the proposals of altogether 17 states and Union Territories (UTs), including Odisha, for participation of their tableaux in the Republic Day parade 2026 at Kartavya Path in the national capital on January 26, reports said.

The state government will display the rich culture and tradition of Odisha in the tableau. The Centre has asked the Chief Secretaries of the select states to complete their tableaux by January 19, reports added.

It is worth mentioning here that the Centre had rejected the proposal of Odisha to send its tableau for the Republic Day parade 2025.

The state government had proposed to showcase the textiles from Kandhamal and Maniabandha sarees in its Republic Day tableau last year. However, the selection committee of the Centre had rejected the proposal.

But, the Union Government had allowed Odisha government to display its tableau at Bharat Parva 2025 in New Delhi.