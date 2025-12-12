Bhubaneswar: Odisha remained in the grip of the ongoing cold wave on Friday as several interior districts reported a sharp drop in night temperatures. G. Udayagiri in Kandhamal district was the coldest at 3.1°C, followed by Similiguda in Koraput district at 3.6°C.

Phulbani recorded 5.5°C while Daringbadi registered 6.5°C. Rourkela reported 7.2°C and Jharsuguda 7.1°C. Bhawanipatna stood at 7.5°C and Koraput at 8.1°C. Angul recorded 8.6°C.

The cold conditions extended across western and southern Odisha also. Nabarangpur logged 9.2°C, Bolangir 9°C and Sundergarh 9.6°C. Rayagada recorded 10.6°C while Sambalpur stood at 10.8°C. Sonepur and Dhenkanal recorded 10.1°C, and Boudh 10.2°C.

Baripada registered 11.5°C, Cuttack and Nuapada 11.8°C each, while Bhubaneswar recorded 12.6°C. Jagatsinghpur matched the Capital with 12.6°C, and Paralakhemundi stood at 12.4°C. Bargarh and Titilagarh recorded 12°C. Nayagarh logged 13°C and Kendrapada 13.2°C. Gopalpur stood at 13.4°C, and Balasore and Deogarh shared 13.5°C. Jajpur recorded 13.8°C, Bhadrak 14°C and Chandbali 14.4°C.

Cold wave affects normal life

Residents in several districts said the biting cold has disrupted their morning routines. “We are lighting fires outside our homes every day to cope with the chill. It has become difficult to go out early in the morning,” said Pramod Nayak, a resident of Kandhamal.

In Bhubaneswar, locals said the sudden temperature dip has caught many off guard. “The evenings have turned very cold, and we are noticing more fog than usual. Winter has set in strongly this year,” said homemaker Anasuya Mohanty.

Minimum temperatures of various places in Odisha recorded on Friday:

G. Udayagiri: 3.1°C

Similiguda: 3.6°C

Phulbani: 5.5°C

Daringbadi: 6.5°C

Rourkela: 7.2°C

Bhawaniapatna: 7.5°C

Jharsuguda: 7.1°C

Koraput: 8.1°C

Angul: 8.6°C

Nuapada: 11.8°C

Nabarangpur: 9.2°C

Sundergarh: 9.6°C

Bolangir: 9.0°C

Rayagada: 10.6°C

Sambalpur: 10.8°C

Deogarh: 13.5°C

Baripada: 11.5°C

Bhadrak: 14°C

Sonepur: 10.1°C

Boudh: 10.2°C

Bargarh: 12°C

Keonjhar: 9.6°C

Titilagarh: 12°C

Nayagarh: 13°C

Bhubaneswar: 12.6°C

Cuttack: 11.8°C

Paralakhemundi: 12.4°C

Chatrapur: 15°C

Balasore: 13.5°C

Jajpur: 13.8°C

Chandbali: 14.4°C

Jagatsinghpur: 12.6°C

Dhenkanal: 10.1°C

Gopalpur: 13.4°C

Kendrapada: 13.2°C