Bhubaneswar: The administration in Odisha’s Bhadrak district has asked all schools to conduct classes in day shift instead of morning classes on Saturdays in view of the prevailing cold wave situation across the state.

The Collector and District Magistrate of Bhadrak today issued an order in this regard.

As per the order, the schools (Class-I to XII) have been asked to hold day classes instead of morning classes on Saturdays from the second week of January to the second week of February.

“In view of cold wave situation, the timing of schools from Class-I to XII in all types of schools of Bhadrak district is hereby rescheduled as day classes instead of morning classes on Saturdays from 2nd week of January to 2nd week of February, 2026,” read the order.

Some days ago, the administration in Ganjam district had asked the schools to hold classes in day shift instead of morning classes on Saturdays due to the prevailing cold weather in Odisha.

The District Education Officer (DEO) of Ganjam asked all schools to conduct classes on all working days (Monday to Saturday) in day shift as per the normal timings.