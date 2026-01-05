Bhadrak: More than 20 thatched houses were reduced to ashes after a devastating fire broke out late on Sunday night in Tihidi block of Odisha's Bhadrak district. The blaze, which took place in Chhatrapada village under Narendrapur panchayat of Tihidi block, engulfed the entire settlement causing heavy loss of life and property. Around 20 cattle and more than 100 goats were burnt alive, unable to escape the raging flames. While the exact cause of the fire is yet to be confirmed, a short circuit is suspected to have triggered the incident.

According to reports, the blaze spread rapidly within minutes leaving residents with little or no time to salvage their belongings. As the fire leapt from one house to another in quick succession, at least seven families were completely devastated. The families affected have been identified as those of Sanatan Nayak, Jada Nayak, Manas Nayak, Sudhakar Nayak, Dasarathi Nayak, Chakradhar Nayak, and Gunanidhi Nayak, all of whom have reportedly been rendered homeless.

Administration begins damage assessment

Villagers said that acute water scarcity in the area made it extremely difficult to control the fire. Although the fire services were informed immediately, by the time fire tenders reached the spot, most of the houses had already been reduced to charred remains.

Following the incident, an atmosphere of fear, shock, and grief gripped the village with residents still trying to comprehend the extent of the damage and loss. Locals have urged the administration to provide immediate relief, including food, temporary shelter, and compensation for the massive losses suffered. Administrative officials and local public representatives have reportedly visited the site and begun assessing the extent of damage.

