IMD forecasts continued winter chill

Bhubaneswar:Cold wave conditions prevailing across Odisha are likely to persist till January 17, according to observations by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Relief expected from January 18

The IMD said that due to the impact of an incoming western disturbance, temperatures are expected to rise from January 18 onwards, leading to a gradual reduction in winter chill across the state.

Also Read: 'Na Tala' building in Bhubaneswar to be demolished: Minister Prithviraj Harichandan

Cold wave alert issued for several districts

The weather agency has issued a cold wave alert for several districts till January 16, cautioning residents to take necessary precautions.

District-wise cold wave forecast

As per the IMD forecast:

Cold wave conditions are very likely to prevail in isolated pockets over Jharsuguda and Angul districts till the morning of January 14.

Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Angul, Jharsuguda and Khordha districts are likely to experience cold wave conditions on January 14 and 15.

Similar conditions are expected to continue over Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Angul, Jharsuguda and Khordha on January 15 and 16.

No warning after January 17

The IMD clarified that no weather warning has been issued from January 17 onwards, indicating a likely improvement in weather conditions across Odisha.