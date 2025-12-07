Bhubaneswar: In view of the security arrangements for the India and South Africa cricket teams and to ensure smooth traffic movement, the Commissionerate Police has announced restrictions on vehicular movement in Cuttack on December 8 and 9.

According to a notification issued by Bhubaneswar–Cuttack Police Commissioner Suresh Dev Datta Singh, the restrictions will be in force on December 8 from 12 PM to 9 PM and on December 9 from 8 AM until the end of the T20 International match or until the dispersal of the crowd. The match is scheduled for December 9 at Barabati Stadium, while practice sessions will take place on December 8.

The restrictions have been imposed under Section 28 of the Odisha Urban Police Act, 2003 (Odisha Act 8 of 2007), read with Regulation 36 of the Bhubaneswar–Cuttack Police Commissionerate (Traffic and Public Order) Regulation, 2008.

Traffic Restrictions Announced

• Vehicles coming from Mata Matha shall park at the Lower Baliyatra Ground. Passholder vehicles will turn left at the Bamboo Depot and park at the Upper Baliyatra Ground.

• Vehicles from Howrah Motor Chhak and Mani Sahoo Chhak will not be allowed towards Madhusudan Statue from Grinnar Hotel Chhak. They must use the Mahanadi Ring Road via Old Law Hostel-gada and park at the Lower Baliyatra Ground.

• Except passholder vehicles, no vehicles will be allowed towards Barabati Stadium from Biju Patnaik Chhak or Chandi Chhak. They must proceed via Cantonment PS Chhak and park at the Lower Baliyatra Ground.

• No vehicles will be allowed towards Baliyatra Ground via Killa Fort from Ananda Bhawan Chhak. They must proceed via Cantonment PS Chhak and park at the Lower Baliyatra Ground.

• Except passholder vehicles, traffic towards Madhusudan Statue via Hanuman Mandir Chhak from Samaj Office Chhak will be restricted.

• OCA Ground passholder vehicles shall proceed towards YMCA Crossing or Lions Eye Hospital and park at the OCA Cricket Academy Ground.

• Vehicles from the Reserve Police Line shall not enter Barabati Stadium through OPA Chhak.

• Except passholder vehicles, no traffic will be allowed towards Barabati Stadium from Madhusudan Statue Chhak.

• Except passholder vehicles, vehicles will not be allowed towards Barabati Stadium from Lions Eye Hospital Chhak via Kill Khana Road. They must use the Ring Road and park at the Lower Baliyatra Ground.

• Movement of heavy vehicles will be strictly prohibited on the Mahanadi and Kathajodi Ring Roads and inside city limits from 8 AM to 2 AM.

• Heavy vehicle movement will be completely restricted on the Mahanadi Ring Road between Chahata Chhak and Sikharpur Chhak towards Bamboo Depot from 12 PM to 10 PM.

The notification clarified emergency vehicles, including fire tenders, ambulances, police vehicles, and essential goods carriers, will be exempt from the restrictions.

Commuters have been advised to plan their routes in advance and use alternative roads to avoid inconvenience.