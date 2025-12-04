Cuttack: With the India–South Africa T20 International scheduled at Barabati Stadium on December 9, the Odisha Police has put in place extensive security measures to ensure the safety of players and spectators.

According to official sources, the deployment will include nine Additional SPs, 40 DSPs, 65 Inspectors, 325 SIs, 38 Havildars/Constables, 208 APR Constables, 73 women constables, and 70 platoons of police force. In addition, one ODRAF unit and two Special Tactical Unit (STU) teams will be stationed for emergency response. The personnel will oversee stadium security as well as traffic and crowd management.

Security arrangements will cover all points of player movement, including the airport, team hotel, stadium, and travel routes. DGP Y.B. Khurania has instructed officials to ensure foolproof arrangements throughout the event.

Both the teams are scheduled to arrive in Bhubaneswar on December 7 and will practice at Barabati Stadium on December 8.

With offline ticket sales opening on December 5, police deployment at ticket counters will be increased to manage expected crowds and maintain order.

Meanwhile, Cuttack DCP Khilari Rishikesh Dnyandeo chaired a preparatory meeting at Barabati Stadium and instructed officers to ensure seamless coordination and smooth conduct of the match.