Bhubaneswar: Fresh questions have emerged over the presence of Bangladeshi nationals in Bhubaneswar after both the Centre and the Odisha government adopted a strict stand on infiltration. The concerns grew following the recent arrest of Bangladeshi infiltrators in Jagatsinghpur, where firearms were also seized.

According to official data placed during Assembly sessions, 17 Bangladeshi nationals are said to be living in Bhubaneswar. However, no recent survey has been conducted to verify the actual number. No proper survey has been done in the past decade.

Reports say many foreign nationals manage to hide their identity and escape. There are also allegations that suspected Bangladeshis are living in slum clusters without regular verification.

Slum Areas as Preferred Hideouts

Reports suggest that most arrested Bangladeshis in the past were found living in slums near railway tracks, busy market areas and colony clusters. Areas near Master Canteen, Lingaraj Railway Station and Mancheswar are believed to have significant concentrations.

The city has previously witnessed arrests of Bangladeshi women involved in sex rackets, fake identity card rackets and other illegal activities. In several cases, forged Aadhaar and voter ID cards were recovered. Many of them reportedly claim to be residents of West Bengal.

Senior citizens and locals allege that Bangladeshi migrants are employed in construction, scrap dealing, small trade, plumbing, tiling and other manual labour. They often obtain fake Aadhaar cards and pose as workers from West Bengal. Builders reportedly prefer hiring them because they work for lower wages.

Government Initiates Identification Drive

Law Minister Prithviraj Harichandan recently said the state has started the process of identifying illegal Bangladeshi residents. He added that those found living unlawfully will be deported. Coastal security has been strengthened, and the Coast Guard continues to monitor vulnerable areas.

35 Bangladeshi Nationals Identified in Secret Crackdown

In a coordinated operation involving the Crime Branch, STF and Commissionerate Police, 35 Bangladeshi nationals were recently identified in Bhubaneswar during checks. They were detained from areas under Kharvelnagar, Khandagiri, Dhauli and Pipili police limits.

Investigators found that several of them were using forged Aadhaar and voter ID cards. The suspects were kept at a safe location in Nayagarh before being handed over to the Army. Some infiltrators reportedly fled to other states after learning about the crackdown.

Officials say surveillance has intensified across major slum pockets. Information is also being collected about people arriving from outside the state.

Bangladeshi Women in Sex Rackets

Police records show that Bangladeshi women have been repeatedly detained from sex rackets in the city. In 2020, six Bangladeshi women were rescued from an apartment in Old Bhubaneswar, and three local agents were arrested. Investigations revealed that the women entered India through West Bengal and were provided forged documents.

Although such cases declined for a while, complaints continue about foreign women working in certain spas and massage centres.

Bhubaneswar Yet to Conduct Full-Scale Checks

While major cities across India have begun verification drives based on intelligence reports, Bhubaneswar has not carried out a citywide check. A recent probe in Lucknow revealed large numbers of Rohingya and Bangladeshi migrants working as sanitation workers through outsourcing agencies. Residents here are questioning why a similar verification has not yet begun.

Links to Robberies and Other Crimes

Bangladeshi nationals have also been linked to armed robberies in the city. In 2019, two major robberies were reported in Laxmivihar and Kanan Vihar. Police later arrested two Bangladeshi nationals, who confessed that they were part of a 20-member gang committing armed robberies across several states. Some were also involved in fake currency circulation and brown sugar smuggling.