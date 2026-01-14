Bhubaneswar: A constable was critically injured while bursting firecrackers in Odisha’s Rayagada district today.

The incident took place during a victory procession following the announcement of results of the Havildar-Constable Association elections in Rayagada district.

As per reports, the newly-elected office-bearers of the Havildar-Constable Association organised a procession at Rayagada in the evening to celebrate their victory in the polls.

A constable, identified as Utarendra Bagh, was bursting firecrackers at the victory procession. A firecracker reportedly exploded in the constable’s hand. The explosion was so intense that his palm was blown off, reports said.

The injured constable’s colleagues rushed him to the Rayagada District Headquarters Hospital (DHH) in a critical condition. The injured constable was later shifted to a hospital at Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh, reports added.