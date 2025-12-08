Bhubaneswar:Crime against women continues to be a serious concern in Odisha, with more than 40,000 cases reported in a span of just one and a half years, according to data presented in the State Assembly.
CM Majhi shares alarming figures
In a written reply to the House, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi revealed that 40,947 cases related to crimes against women were registered between July 2024 and September 2025 across the state.
Also Read: Men hesitate to opt for vasectomy in Odisha! Only 18,545 procedures in a decade
Breakdown of crime categories
The detailed data highlights the scale and nature of offences reported during the 1.5-year period:
- Rape: 3,205 cases
- Attempt to rape: 202 cases
- False allurement of marriage: 440 cases
- Exploitation: 9,851 cases
- Sexual assault: 1,476 cases
- Misconduct in public: 2,310 cases
- Abduction: 8,863 cases
- Dowry torture: 5,861 cases
- Exploitation and torture: 6,773 cases
- Dowry deaths: 49 cases
Rising trend sparks concern
The numbers indicate that crimes such as exploitation, abduction, and dowry-related offences continue to contribute significantly to the rising trend. The data underscores the urgent need for stronger enforcement and preventive measures to ensure women’s safety across Odisha.