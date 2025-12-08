Bhubaneswar:Crime against women continues to be a serious concern in Odisha, with more than 40,000 cases reported in a span of just one and a half years, according to data presented in the State Assembly.

CM Majhi shares alarming figures

In a written reply to the House, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi revealed that 40,947 cases related to crimes against women were registered between July 2024 and September 2025 across the state.

Breakdown of crime categories

The detailed data highlights the scale and nature of offences reported during the 1.5-year period:

Rape: 3,205 cases

Attempt to rape: 202 cases

False allurement of marriage: 440 cases

Exploitation: 9,851 cases

Sexual assault: 1,476 cases

Misconduct in public: 2,310 cases

Abduction: 8,863 cases

Dowry torture: 5,861 cases

Exploitation and torture: 6,773 cases

Dowry deaths: 49 cases

Rising trend sparks concern

The numbers indicate that crimes such as exploitation, abduction, and dowry-related offences continue to contribute significantly to the rising trend. The data underscores the urgent need for stronger enforcement and preventive measures to ensure women’s safety across Odisha.