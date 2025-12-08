Bhubaneswar: Odisha has recorded a strikingly low number of male sterilisation procedures over the past decade, with only 18,545 men opting for vasectomy—highlighting a persistent hesitation among men toward this method of population control.

Government data reveals stark gender gap

The figures were presented by health and Family Welfare Minister Dr. Mukesh Mahalinga in the Assembly during the winter session on Monday.

According to the data, male participation in sterilisation programmes remains negligible compared to women over the last 11 years.

Women bear the burden of population control

Between 2014 and 2024, as many as 9,57,610 women underwent sterilisation in Odisha, while the number of men who opted for vasectomy stood at just 18,545 during the same period.

Year-wise sterilisation data in Odisha