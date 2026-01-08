Kendrapara: The much-anticipated saltwater crocodile census got underway in Odisha's Bhitarkanika National Park, as forest officials began a three-day operation today to assess the reptile population across its river systems. The protected reserve will remain closed to tourists for three days from January 8 to January 10 to facilitate the process and as part of safety measure. A total of 24 teams have been deployed for the counting exercise, with each team comprising four to five members.

This year, the Forest Department had initially proposed using drone technology to replace the 50-year-old census method, reducing the duration of the exercise from ten days to three. However, the proposal was subsequently withdrawn, and the traditional boat-based counting method has been reinstated. The revision came after the move raised questions about the accuracy of the census with observers questioning the shortened timeline and whether a reliable crocodile count is possible within three days.

Census to assess population health and conservation outcomes

Department officials informed that preparatory training and orientation for census staff were completed on Wednesday, following which trained teams will be deployed from Thursday for the systematic counting exercise.

"Field surveys for the annual crocodile estimation would be conducted from January 8 to January 10, with data compilation and documentation scheduled for January 11 and 12, before the findings are forwarded to higher authorities. Tourist activities will resume after the census completion," Forest Range Officer Bharadaraj Gaonkar told mediapersons.

The annual exercise is conducted across the rivers and creeks of Bhitarkanika to estimate the saltwater crocodile population and evaluate its status, with a focus on population health, conservation effectiveness, habitat use, and management planning.

