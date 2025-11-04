Paradeep: While inaugurating the week-long Kalinga Bali Jatra at Paradeep, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi today announced a cruise terminal will be developed on the Mangala river.

Majhi said the State Government has earmarked ₹500 crore for the project, which is expected to give a major boost to tourism in Paradeep.

He further informed a greenfield airport will also be established in Paradeep to enhance connectivity and promote regional development.

Outlining the Government’s broader infrastructural plans, the Chief Minister said a metropolitan city will be developed by integrating Bhubaneswar, Khordha, Jatni, Cuttack, Paradeep, and Puri. An industrial corridor is also proposed to come up in Paradeep, he added.

Majhi also announced Paradeep will be developed as a green hydrogen hub, positioning it as a key player in the State’s green energy mission.

“Paradeep is the gateway of development in eastern India. The upcoming projects will create large-scale employment opportunities and strengthen the State’s economy,” Majhi said during his address.

Among others present at the ceremony were Industry and Skill Development Minister Sampad Swain, Jagatsinghpur MP Bibhu Prasad Tarai, Tirtol MLA Ramakanta Bhoi, along with Paradeep Port officials and Jagatsinghpur district administration officials.