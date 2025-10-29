Cuttack: As many as 16 inmates of Ravenshaw University's East Hostel were admitted to SCB Hospital on Wednesday morning after suffering from suspected food poisoning. Their condition is reported to be stable.

Preliminary investigation suggests that contaminated water or food might have caused the illness. Water samples from the hostel have been sent for laboratory testing.

According to reports, the students had dinner on Tuesday night that included egg curry, fried items, roti and rice. However, the exact cause of the suspected food poisoning is yet to be confirmed. A similar incident had earlier been reported from another hostel of Ravenshaw University.

Students allege mismanagement

Some boarders alleged that the hostel is running in poor condition. They said only two water purifier units are installed in the hostel, while one of them has been out of order for a long time. The other unit also lacks proper maintenance.

Despite repeated complaints to the Vice-Chancellor, hostel warden and registrar, no effective action has been taken, the students alleged.

Samples collected for test

Following the incident, officials from the health Department and the Cuttack Municipal Corporation’s food safety unit conducted an inspection at the hostel and its canteen. They collected samples of water and cooked food for testing.