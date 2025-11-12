Bhubaneswar: Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati on Wednesday described the Bali Yatra festival as the ‘Mirror of Odisha’s Soul’, calling on the youths of the state to awaken the spirit of the ‘Sadhaba Puas’, the ancient maritime traders, by exploring new horizons in technology, innovation, and sustainable enterprise.

Speaking at the Valedictory Ceremony of the Historical Bali Yatra in Cuttack, Kambhampati stated that the historic Balijatra festival carries a timeless message for humanity — that the seas were never meant to divide, but to connect.

“When guided by goodwill, trade and travel can unite civilisations, bringing harmony where politics may fail,” the Governor said, calling Balijatra a celebration of both prosperity and morality.

He described the festival as a magnificent testament to Odisha’s eternal spirit, weaving together the courage of Kalinga’s ancient seafarers—the Sadhaba Puas—and the creativity of modern Odisha into one unbroken thread of glory.

Recalling the maritime heritage of Kalinga, Kambhampati said the brave seafarers once sailed from the banks of the Mahanadi to distant lands such as Sri Lanka, Java, Sumatra, Bali, and Cambodia, carrying not only goods but also the light of art, language, and faith. Their voyages, he said, proved that the sea is a bridge linking hearts and civilisations.

Calling Bali Yatra a “mirror of the Odia soul,” the Governor said, “true wealth lies in the resilience and artistry of the people.”

He urged the youth to awaken the spirit of the Sadhaba Puas by exploring new horizons in technology, innovation, and sustainable enterprise.

Kambhampati commended the state government and the Cuttack District Administration for their efforts in organising the festival and lauded the Rs 200-crore Mahanadi Riverfront Development Project.

He also appreciated the initiative to seek UNESCO World Heritage status for Balijatra and thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for promoting India’s maritime heritage globally.

“Bali Yatra is not the end of a celebration,” he said, “but the continuation of a journey of courage, creativity, and compassion.”

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Wednesday announced a one-day extension of the Bali Yatra in Cuttack. The historic festival, which was earlier scheduled to conclude on November 12, will now end on November 13.

