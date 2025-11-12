Cuttack: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi today announced an extension of the Cuttack Bali Yatra 2025 by one more day, keeping in view the overwhelming response from the public and traders.

According to an official release from the Chief Minister’s Office, the annual fair, which was originally scheduled to conclude today (November 12), will now continue till tomorrow (November 13).

The decision was taken after considering the massive footfall of visitors and the brisk business activities at the historic trade fair.

The extension aims to give people more time to enjoy the cultural and commercial celebrations associated with the fair.

About Bali Yatra

The Bali Yatra, held on the banks of the Mahanadi River in Cuttack, commemorates the ancient maritime glory of Odisha when traders, known as Sadhabas, sailed to distant lands such as Bali, Java, and Sumatra for trade and cultural exchange.

This year’s edition has witnessed record participation, with hundreds of stalls, cultural events, and food courts attracting visitors from across the state and beyond. The one-day extension is expected to further boost both tourism and local business.