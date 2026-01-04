Bhubaneswar: Odisha Vigilance on Sunday arrested Bijaya Kumar Barik, Inspector in Charge (IIC) of CRRI Police Station in Cuttack, while he was allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 40,000 from a licensed liquor vendor.

The arrest was made at Rajmahal Chhak in Bhubaneswar. Vigilance officials said the money was demanded to allow the vendor to run his business without interference.

Bribe money recovered and seized

According to the Vigilance press release, the entire tainted amount of Rs 40,000 was recovered from the possession of the accused officer and seized on the spot. The operation was carried out after the complainant approached the agency with allegations of repeated demand for illegal gratification.

Searches underway on disproportionate assets angle

Following the arrest, simultaneous searches were launched at two locations linked to the accused officer. These searches are being conducted to verify possible accumulation of disproportionate assets, officials said.

Around 5 lakh cash was recovered during a house search at his government quarter located at Unit 1, Bhubaneswar. He is being interrogated on the bribe demand and the source of the recovered cash.

Case registered

A case has been registered against the accused at the Cell Division Police Station. Further investigation is in progress, and a detailed report is expected after completion of the searches and preliminary inquiry.