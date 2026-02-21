Cuttack: Students of Shailabala Women’s College on Saturday staged a protest demanding university status for the institution, a day after the Odisha government announced the establishment of four new universities in the state.

Classes suspended, demonstration held

The agitating students suspended classes and demonstrated in front of the college campus, urging the state government to accord university status to the premier women’s institution in Cuttack.

Long-standing demand ignored in Budget

Students said the demand for university status to Shailabala Women's Autonomous College has been pending for years but was not addressed in the annual state budget for the 2026–27 fiscal, leading to widespread disappointment among the campus community.

Protest to continue, warn students

The protesters warned that the agitation would continue until the government takes a concrete decision in favour of granting university status to Shailabala Women’s College.

Historic institution with rich legacy

Situated near the Katak Chandi Temple, Shailabala Women’s College is among the oldest and most renowned institutions for women’s education in the country. The college owes its existence to two pioneering figures of Odisha—Madhusudan Das and his adopted daughter Shailabala Das—whose vision laid the foundation for women’s higher education in the state.

In February 2017, the Odisha government granted autonomous status to the college. It is currently affiliated to Rama Devi Women's University, Bhubaneswar.

Four new universities announced in Odisha Budget 2026

While presenting the State Budget 2026–27, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi announced the setting up of four new universities at district headquarters in Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Bhadrak, and Jharsuguda. These proposed universities will be entitled to offer postgraduate courses in line with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.