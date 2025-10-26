Bhubaneswar: All Anganwadi Centres in eight districts of Odisha will remain closed for two days starting October 28 in view of impending cyclone ‘Montha’.

The Women and Child Development (W&CD) Department of the state government today issued direction in this regard to the Collectors of the eight districts.

IMD predicts heavy to very heavy rainfall in several Odisha districts

As per the IMD forecast, cyclone Montha is likely to cause heavy to very heavy rainfall accompanied by gusty winds in several districts of Odisha from October 27 to 30, said the W&CD Department in its letter.

In view of the possible adverse weather conditions, it has been decided that all Anganwadi Centres in the districts placed under Red Alert, namely Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada, Koraput, Malkangiri, Kandhamal, Kalahandi and Nabarangpur shall remain closed on October 28 and 29 for the safety of children and staff, added the department.

Also Read: Cyclone Montha Update: IMD issues RED WARNING for several Odisha districts on Oct 28, 29

The administrations in these eight districts have been asked to take appropriate decision regarding the closure of Anganwadi Centres on October 27 and 30 on the basis of prevailing weather conditions and local situation.

The W&CD Department has also asked the districts placed under Orange Alert, namely Khurda, Puri, Nayagarh, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara and Bhadrak to take decision on temporary closure of Anganwadi Centres depending upon intensity of rainfall and wind conditions in their jurisdictions.

‘Montha’ likely to make landfall between Machilipatnam and Kalingapatnam in Andhra

As per the IMD prediction, cyclone Montha is likely to move towards the Andhra Pradesh coast and make landfall between Machilipatnam and Kalingapatnam, around Kakinada, during the evening or night of October 28. At the time of landfall, it is likely to pack maximum sustained winds of 90–100 kmph, gusting up to 110 kmph.

Also Read: CYCLONE MONTHA UPDATE: IMD issues wind warning for Odisha; know District-Wise Wind Speed forecast