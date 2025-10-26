Bhubaneswar: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued wind warnings for several districts of Odisha for October 28 and 29 as Cyclone Montha approaches the state. According to the Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar, strong winds with speeds ranging from 40 to 80 kmph are likely to lash different parts of the state during the two days.

As per the IMD forecast, southern and coastal districts are expected to experience intense wind conditions.

Wind Forecast for October 28

On October 28, districts in southern Odisha, such as Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Gajapati and Ganjam have been placed under a red warning, with wind speeds likely to reach 60 to 70 kmph gusting up to 80 kmph.

Neighbouring districts, including Nabarangpur, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Nayagarh, Khurda and Puri are under an orange warning, expected to see winds of 50 to 60 kmph gusting up to 70 kmph.

Meanwhile, Nuapada, Bolangir, Boudh, Bargarh, Sambalpur, Sonepur, Angul, Dhenkanal, Jajpur, Cuttack, Kendrapara and Jagatsinghpur will witness comparatively milder winds ranging from 40 to 50 kmph gusting up to 60 kmph.

Wind Forecast for October 29

Wind intensity is expected to increase further on October 29. The red warning continues for Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Gajapati, and Ganjam, with wind speeds reaching 60 to 70 kmph gusting up to 80 kmph.

Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Khurda, Puri, Boudh, Bolangir, Nayagarh, Nabarangpur, and Nuapada will remain under orange alert for winds of 50 to 60 kmph gusting up to 70 kmph, while Angul, Bargarh, Sonepur, Sambalpur, Dhenkanal, Cuttack, Jajpur, Kendrapara and Jagatsinghpur will experience winds of 40 to 50 kmph, gusting to 50 kmph.

