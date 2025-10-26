Bhubaneswar: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a Red Warning for several districts of Odisha on October 28 and 29 in view of forecasted Cyclone Montha.

The predicted cyclone over the Bay of Bengal is likely to move towards the Andhra Pradesh coast and make landfall between Machilipatnam and Kalingapatnam, around Kakinada, during the evening or night of October 28. At the time of landfall, it is likely to pack maximum sustained winds of 90–100 kmph, gusting up to 110 kmph.

Under the influence of the system, many Odisha districts are likely to receive heavy rainfall.

Forecast for October 28

Red Warning: Scattered heavy to very heavy falls (7 to 20 cm) with isolated extremely heavy rainfall (>20cm) very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Malakangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Gajpati, and Ganjam.

Orange Warning: Heavy to very heavy rainfall (7 to 20 cm) is very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Nabarangpur, Kalahandi, Kandhmal, Nayagarh, Khorda, and Puri.

Yellow Warning: Heavy rainfall (7 to 11 cm) very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Nuapada, Bolangir, Sonepur, Boudh, Angul, Dhenkanal, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapada, Jajpur, Keonjhar, Bhadrak, Balasore, Mayurbhanj, Bargarh, Sambalpur, and Deogarh.

Forecast for October 29

Red Warning: Scattered heavy to very heavy falls (7 to 20 cm) with isolated extremely heavy rainfall (>20cm) very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Malakangiri, Koraput, Nabarangpur, Kalahandi, and Rayagada.

Orange Warning: Heavy to very heavy rainfall (7 to 20cm) is very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Nuapada, Bolangir, Boudh, Kandhamal, Gajapati, and Ganjam.

Yellow Warning: Heavy rainfall (7 to 11 cm) very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Bargarh, Jharsuguda, Deogarh, Sambalpur, Sonepur, Angul, Dhenkanal, Nayagarh, Cuttack, Khurda, Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Sundargarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, and Kendrapada.

