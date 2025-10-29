Bhubaneswar: Cyclone ‘Montha’ on Tuesday triggered heavy rainfall and strong winds across Odisha's Ganjam district, with the impact being more severe in five coastal blocks-- Ganjam, Chhatrapur, Khallikote, Rangeilunda and Chikiti. Several other areas, including Patrapur, Digapahandi, Polasara, Kabisuryanagar and Gopalpur, have also recorded heavy rainfall.

At Podampeta in Ganjam block, sea waves breached the coastline and washed away the remnants of three old houses in Darabhanga village. Authorities said no one lives in the area now, as residents were relocated to Siddhantnagar about ten years ago.

After receiving reports of the sea incursion, Chhatrapur MLA Krushna Chandra Nayak and administrative officials visited the spot to assess the situation. For safety reasons, the road leading to Podampeta was sealed.

Administration's Response

As a precautionary measure for the cyclone, the administration shifted people from low-lying and vulnerable areas to cyclone shelters. Around 6,028 people were evacuated in the last two days, and arrangements for cooked food and other essentials were made.

The District Collector informed that 970 pregnant women from different parts of the district were shifted to hospitals to ensure their safety.

In the Patrapur block, continuous rainfall affected communication in remote areas. Chikiti MLA Manoranjan Dyan Samantara visited Ankuli panchayat to review preparations and interacted with evacuees at cyclone shelters.

The district administration confirmed that no fishermen have ventured into the sea, while the Coast Guard is keeping a close watch on maritime conditions. Fishing trawlers coming from Andhra Pradesh were allowed to anchor at Aryapalli and Gopalpur ports, with all necessary facilities provided to them.

Four ODRAF teams, fire service units and two teams from the Army Air Defence College were on standby to tackle any emergency situation, the Collector said.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi reviewed the situation in Ganjam via video conference. He directed officials to prioritise the safety of lives and livelihoods, and instructed them to submit detailed crop damage reports immediately after the rain subsides.

Also read: Cyclone Montha didn't cause major damage: Odisha CM.